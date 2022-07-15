Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Saturday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
