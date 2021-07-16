For the drive home in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
