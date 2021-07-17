Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.