For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
- Updated
Storms are expected to move through the Omaha area about 2 a.m. Saturday, bringing with them the potential for severe weather. The biggest threat will likely be wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.