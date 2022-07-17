Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
