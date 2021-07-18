Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.