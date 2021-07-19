 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert