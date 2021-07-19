This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
- Updated
Storms are expected to move through the Omaha area about 2 a.m. Saturday, bringing with them the potential for severe weather. The biggest threat will likely be wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…