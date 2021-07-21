Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.