Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.