Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 96.71. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
