Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph.