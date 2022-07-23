 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert