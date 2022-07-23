Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.