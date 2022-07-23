Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.