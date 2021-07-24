 Skip to main content
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

