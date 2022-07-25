Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.