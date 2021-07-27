Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 103.57. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.