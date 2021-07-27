Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 103.57. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The July 10 windstorm was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth. It is one of Omaha's most damaging storms on record, but the results could have been so much worse.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
- Updated
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the slow-moving storms dropped at least 3 to 5 inches of rain, and possibly more than that, in a rural area in southern Nebraska.
- Updated
Nebraskans should prepare for a long hot spell as a heat wave settles in over the state. Omaha is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday.
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
