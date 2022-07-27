 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

