This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
