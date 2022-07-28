Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.