This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
