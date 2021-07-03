Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.86. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.