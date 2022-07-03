Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 77-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.