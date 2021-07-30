Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

