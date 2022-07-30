Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.