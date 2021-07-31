 Skip to main content
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Clear. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

