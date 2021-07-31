For the drive home in Omaha: Clear. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The July 10 windstorm was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth. It is one of Omaha's most damaging storms on record, but the results could have been so much worse.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the slow-moving storms dropped at least 3 to 5 inches of rain, and possibly more than that, in a rural area in southern Nebraska.
Parts of Dodge County and Pottawattamie County saw the heaviest rainfall with about 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
Nebraskans should prepare for a long hot spell as a heat wave settles in over the state. Omaha is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday.
