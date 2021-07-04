Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.