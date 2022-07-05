 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

