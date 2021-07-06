This evening's outlook for Omaha: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 69-degree…
- Updated
The best chance for thunderstorms, 50% to 60%, is in the morning. The odds drop a bit in the afternoon and evening, with the day likely to end with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81.