Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.