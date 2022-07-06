 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert