Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.