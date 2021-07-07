Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.