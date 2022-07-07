Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.