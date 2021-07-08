Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.