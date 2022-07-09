This evening in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
