This evening in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Omaha. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…