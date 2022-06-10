This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail damaged siding and filled gutters and yards Tuesday evening, according to reports to the National Weather Service.
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chan…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees toda…