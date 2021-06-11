This evening's outlook for Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.15. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Friday and Saturday each saw the temperature hit 94 degrees, and highs are likely to remain in the 90s this week.
- Updated
Rainfall totals from the storm ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch.
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The Omaha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. T…
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 69-degree…
This evening in Omaha: A few clouds overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Friday. It …