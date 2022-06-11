Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.