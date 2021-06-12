Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Friday and Saturday each saw the temperature hit 94 degrees, and highs are likely to remain in the 90s this week.
- Updated
Rainfall totals from the storm ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. T…
The Omaha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The storm that passed through the Omaha area Friday morning left behind a decent amount of rain, which is good because the forecast calls for dry conditions.
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 69-degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …