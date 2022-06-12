Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 81 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.