Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.