This evening's outlook for Omaha: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
