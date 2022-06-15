Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.