This evening's outlook for Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
