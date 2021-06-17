Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
