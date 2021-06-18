Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
