Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.