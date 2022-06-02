This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
