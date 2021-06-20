Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Omaha. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
