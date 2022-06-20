Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds overnight. Low 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.