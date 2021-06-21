Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.18. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The metro area’s first triple-digit temperature of the year is possible Thursday, and records could fall as the heat peaks, said Dave Eastlack, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
- Updated
Although Texans are being asked to conserve electricity due to the heat wave's stress on that state's grid, Omaha's utility operator isn't anticipating a similar request of it customers.
- Updated
Thursday's weather will be hot enough to induce heat sickness, so the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty w…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107 though it wil…
- Updated
Rainfall totals from the storm ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckil…
For the drive home in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…