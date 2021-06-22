Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.95. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.