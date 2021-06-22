This evening in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.95. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Although Texans are being asked to conserve electricity due to the heat wave's stress on that state's grid, Omaha's utility operator isn't anticipating a similar request of it customers.
- Updated
Thursday's weather will be hot enough to induce heat sickness, so the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
- Updated
The metro area’s first triple-digit temperature of the year is possible Thursday, and records could fall as the heat peaks, said Dave Eastlack, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty w…
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107 though it wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckil…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a…