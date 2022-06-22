This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
