For the drive home in Omaha: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
