Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south.