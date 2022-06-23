For the drive home in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
