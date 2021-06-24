For the drive home in Omaha: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
